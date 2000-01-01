Have you heard of Prakash Baba Amte? A social worker from Maharashtra, and younger son of Magsaysay awardee Baba Amte. After completing MBBS Amte and his wife Dr Mandakini Amte started a wildlife orphanage and sanctuary “Amite’s Animal Ark”. Built on a 50 acres of land this ark has become an address for injured and destitute animals for the last 45 years. Recognising his work, he received Padma Shree in 2002. He also got the Mother Teresa Awards for social work in 2014. He and his wife were awarded the Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 2008