The beaver is a large, primarily nocturnal, semiaquatic rodent of Castor genus. There are two types of Castors, the North American beaver (Castor canadensis), mainly found in North America and Eurasian beaver (Castor fiber) found mainly in Eurasian countries. Beavers are known for building dams, canals, and lodges. But do you know that beavers’ teeth never stop growing and to keep them to a manageable length they must constantly gnaw on objects. If they stop maintaining their teeth, it can eventually grow into their brain. Once with more than 60 million population the number of North American beavers have come down to 6–12 million in 1988 because of extensive hunting for fur and for glands used as medicine