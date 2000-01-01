Have you heard of Magnet Hill? Magnet Hill is a “gravity hill” located near Leh in Ladakh. The layout of the area and surrounding slopes are such that it creates an optical illusion that the downhill road is actually an uphill road. Objects and cars on the hill may appear to roll “uphill” in defiance of gravity when they are, in fact, rolling downhill. It is alleged that the hill have magnetic properties strong enough to pull cars uphill and aircrafts increase their altitude in order to escape magnetic interference. There are two more such magnetic hills. One is near Bhuj (Kalo dungar — the black hills) and other at Tulsi Shyam, both in Gujarat