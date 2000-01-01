We all have seen butterflies, so colourful a creature. But do you know that even after having two compound eyes consisting of thousands of lenses, they could recognise only three colours — red, green and yellow? They can feel the vibration but cannot hear. As butterflies have no lungs they breath through spiracles, an opening on their abdomen. Interestingly, butterflies can taste with their hind feet to find out whether the leaf they sit on is good to lay eggs on. The colours that we see on the wings of a butterfly are not pigment but reflection of the scales on their wings as their wings are made up of layers of chitin, the protein that makes up an insect’s exoskeleton and are transparent