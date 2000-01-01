Do you know that Giuseppe Bergomi played in four World Cups but did not appear in any qualifiers? The former inter defender played for Italy at the 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1998 World Cups without exerting himself in any qualifiers. He was introduced in the Italian World Cup squad of 1982 as an 18-year-old. It was a surprise late addition and he was not in the team that qualified for World Cup. In 1986 Italy qualified as holders. Italy hosted the 1990 World Cup hence the team qualified as the host country. In 1998, at the age of 34, he was a late and surprising call to the squad again.