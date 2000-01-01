Heard of Shrikant Jichkar? He is believed to have been the most qualified person in India ever. Starting off as a medical doctor (MBBS and MD), he completed LLB and LLM, got Master degrees in Business Administration (DBM and MBA) and Journalism (BJourn) and a D Litt (Doctor of Literature) in Sanskrit. In between in cleared the civil services exam twice to become an IPS officer in 1978, and an IAS officer in 1980. Most of Jichkar’s degrees were with First Merit and gold medals. Within four months of becoming an IAS officer, he quit his job to contest assembly elections and became the youngest MLA in the country at 36. On June 2, 2004, he died in a car accident at the age of 49