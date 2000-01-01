Did you know the surface of the Earth is re-cycled? Earth’s rock cycle transforms igneous rocks to sedimentary rocks and then into metamorphic rocks and back again. It’s not a proper circle, but the fundamental is like this: Magma from deep in the Earth emerges and hardens into rock (that’s the igneous part). Tectonic processes uplift that rock to the surface where erosion shaves bits off. These tiny fragments get deposited and buried, and the pressure from above compacts them into sedimentary rocks such as sandstone. If sedimentary rocks get buried even deeper, they cook into metamorphic rocks under lots of pressure and heat. This was published in LiveScience in March 2016.