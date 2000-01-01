So, what do you think is the maximum run scored in an over in a first class match? No, it is not 36 scored by Sobers, Ravi Shastri or Yuvraj Singh. Even Alex Tudor’s conceding 38 to Andrew Flintoff at Old Trafford is not enough. On February 20, 1990, Bert Vance went for more than twice that number in what ranks as one of first-class cricket’s oddest overs. 77 runs were scored by Canterbury in that over in a Shell Trophy match in South Africa against Wellington in Christchurch. The over went on like this: 0444664614106666600401. Even the umpire was left bewildered, allowing only five legitimate deliveries before calling an end to it