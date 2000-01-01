Do you know that German dictator Adolf Hitler was once nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize? Actually it was meant to be a sarcastic dig, but ended up in controversy. In 1939, many members of Swedish Parliament had nominated Neville Chamberlain, the then British PM, for the Nobel Peace prize. But EGC Brandt, one of the Parliamentarian was against and as a satiric criticism he nominated Hitler’s name. Brandt later confessed that he never wanted the nomination to be taken any seriously. Later, observing the unwanted reactions he withdrew the nomination on February 1, 1939