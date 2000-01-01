We all have heard of black hole. It is that cosmic event in far space where a large amount of matter of some giant stars get compressed by its own gravitational pull into a tiny region called singularity. But do you know that the inspiration of this name came from a tragic event in the city of Calcutta? Back in 1756, the Nawab of Bengal, Siraj Ud Daula, conquered the Fort William and imprisoned the survivors. Their were around 146 prisoners who were cramped into little cells that more than half of them died of exhaustion and suffocation. This event was then called the black hole of Calcutta. Astrophysicists believe that this infamous event inspired the term black hole