World’s largest school is in India. Situated in Lucknow, City Montessori School is a co-educational English medium private school affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. In 1959 the school was founded by husband and wife duo, Dr Bharti Gandhi and Dr Jagdish Gandhi. The school was started with just five students and a borrowed capital of just Rs 300. In 2010-11 it held the record for the largest school in world in Guinness Book of World Record. Nearly 52,000 pupil reported to have enrolled in the school during 2015 session