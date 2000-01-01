Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan, scored the fastest 50 (21-balls) in the test against Australia. But do you know who scored the slowest half century? Trevor Bailey of England holds this dubious record. He took 350 balls and 357 minutes to score his half century. It was in the first test of England’s 1958-59 Ashes Tour to Australia at Brisbane. Bailey went on to score 68 runs in 458 minutes playing 427 balls with a strike rate of 15.92. This 50, however, has not been able to save his team from losing the match to Australia by eight wickets. Note, this was the first test match to be broadcast on television in Australia