Believe it or not, you can tell if someone is an introvert or extrovert depending on the amount of saliva he/she regularly produces. The reticular activating system (RAS) is an area of the brain stimulated by social interaction. Introverts have a highly active RAS, leading them to be less social, deep thinking, and causing a bit of social panic. Surprisingly, the same function is used to regulate saliva production and increases as the RAS becomes more aroused and panicked. There is also an assumption the boiling point of human saliva is nearly thrice that of water — which is 100°C. However, calculations prove it to be 100.16°C.