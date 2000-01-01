A letter written by Alexander Oskar Holverson on 13 April 1912, a day before the ship Titanic sank, was sold for a record £126,000 (around Rs 1 crore) in an auction held in the UK by Henry Aldridge & Son. The note, final known letter written on board the Titanic by the victim, addressed to his mother, reads: “This boat is giant in size and fitted up like a palatial hotel. If all goes well we will arrive in New York Wednesday AM.” Titanic was struck by an iceberg on 14 April 1912 evening and sank within two to three hours taking lives of approximately 1,500 people. Holverson did not survive, but his wife did.