The Hindu festival of Diwali is zealously celebrated throughout India and in many countries across Southeast Asia to mark the homecoming of Ayodhya’s Lord Ram after 14 years in exile. Mythological narratives also converge worship of Goddesses Lakshmi and Kali into this happy picture. But guess what? Jains and Sikhs celebrate Diwali but for different reasons. While Jains associate Diwali with the attainment of salvation (Moksha) of Lord Mahavir, for the Sikhs, it is the day when Guru Hargobind Singh was released from imprisonment. Ergo it’s called ‘Bandhi Chhor Diwas’.