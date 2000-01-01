Lala Amarnath is the only bowler in the world who holds the amazing record of dismissing Sir Don Bradman, courtesy a hit-wicket in a test cricket. It happened during India’s tour of Australia in 1947-48. It was Sir Bradman’s last test series against India. The match was played at Brisbane between Nov 28-Dec 4, 1947, where Sir Bradman scored 185 runs with the help of 20 fours and Australia won by an innings. Australia scored 382/8 declared. India in their first innings scored 58 runs and in the second innings, they were able to score only 98 runs