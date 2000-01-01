Astronomers at Columbia University in New York, headed by astronomer David Kipping, have reluctantly announced the discovery of a exomoon. The exomoon is seen orbiting a planet — Kepler 1625 — which is 4,000 light years away from us and the exomoon is named Kepler 1625 b. The planet is the size of Jupiter and the exomoon is almost equivalent to Neptune. “If this is really an exomoon, then it would have been a long awaited discovery”, astronomers say. But there is still a big question mark. The research was published in the July edition of international science journal, Science