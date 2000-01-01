all of us are ‘proprietors’ of our thoughts, feelings and emotions. The troika is the open, also sublime, anchor of our psyche. This is why we feel disconnected when we lose our touch with our old emotional state. We feel desolate when we are marooned by any negativity. It is only when we ‘let go’ and transform our minds – especially in the absence of negative thoughts that were a part of us some time ago – would we be able to surmount odds that are part and parcel of everyday life.
The best mode to change, or transform, in the face of pessimism is to flourish by releasing our piled up negative emotional energy. One ought to, however, understand that every unwanted emotion is channelled and expelled from our mind. This is not easy; it’s difficult, because an undulating, ever mounting, fussy emotion is around us all the time that it feels like a part of us. This is deliciously evil, so to speak, the difference being of degree from other murky states. For some who cannot break out of the shackles, as it were, this primitive condition could be amazingly comfortable.
All the same, the more we let go, the more relieved we’d all be from the stranglehold of stress, or anxiety. This positive endeavour, in the midst of chaos, allows us to ‘reinvent’ ourselves and also understand our mind, body, and soul in quintessential, tangible terms. More so, when one manages to untangle from the deep recesses of a certain negative emotion that once defined their behaviour, or existence. Philosophers call it the ‘open-minded state’ – the fertile soil on which we are able to express us, while reshuffling our expressions with the autonomy to act, and not reacting by reflex.
It would do us all a world of good when we think of our emotions as a small paper boat in a puddle of water during rains. The little boat will move freely just as much as you let it go, more so when you tie a strand to it and hold the ‘controls.’ This simile holds good for your emotions too – because, it is only when your mind is willing to let go of old negative emotions that you’ll discard and break out of your comfort zone, or staying put in the cocoon that resides in your old, pessimistic psyche.
Paracelsus, the mediaeval physician and alchemist, articulated that each of us has a resourceful flair in the arts, sciences, and philosophies. Our imaginative powers are not just external, but also internal. This is because all of us can generate thoughts and emotions, propelled by anything that could be set in a peculiar motion. He suggested that there were many negative thought – and emotion – forms that caused energy blockages. When such negative energies generated damaging thoughts, on a perennial basis, it becomes difficult for us to operate well, or attain a state of personalised independence. This may, in the long run, turn upon us, triggering dreadful habits, including addiction, while impairing our health and happiness.
The philosopher Plato, likewise, thought that we are all in the same little boat as regards our moral behaviour, although the rational individual, as he contended, follows a life of wisdom, courage, balance, integrity, and not stupidity, fear, lack of self-discipline, or bias. Put simply, this means that if we were to choose physical illness over physical health, for example, we’d be foolish. If we were to choose moral and spiritual illness over moral and spiritual health, we’d be illogical. The inference is obvious – if we want to be truly happy, we must choose to live well.
(The writer is a wellness physician, independent researcher and author)