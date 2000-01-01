all of us are ‘proprietors’ of our thoughts, feelings and emotions. The troi­ka is the open, also sublime, anchor of our psyche. This is why we feel disconnected wh­en we lose our touch with our old emotional state. We feel desolate when we are ma­r­o­o­ned by any negativity. It is only when we ‘let go’ and tra­nsform our minds – especially in the absence of negative th­o­u­ghts that were a part of us so­me time ago – would we be able to surmount odds that are part and parcel of everyday life.

The best mode to change, or transform, in the face of pe­s­simism is to flourish by rel­e­a­s­ing our piled up negative em­otional energy. One ought to, however, understand that eve­ry unwanted emotion is chan­n­elled and expelled from our mind. This is not easy; it’s di­fficult, because an undulating, ever mounting, fussy emotion is around us all the time that it feels like a part of us. This is deliciously evil, so to speak, the difference being of degree from other murky states. For some who cannot break out of the shackles, as it were, this primitive condition could be amazingly comfortable.

All the same, the more we let go, the more relieved we’d all be from the stranglehold of stress, or anxiety. This positive endeavour, in the midst of chaos, allows us to ‘reinvent’ ourselves and also understand our mind, body, and soul in quintessential, tangible terms. More so, when one manages to untangle from the deep rece­s­s­es of a certain negative emo­t­i­on that once defined their behaviour, or existence. Philo­s­o­phers call it the ‘open-mi­n­d­ed state’ – the fertile soil on which we are able to express us, while reshuffling our expr­essions with the autonomy to act, and not reacting by reflex.

It would do us all a world of good when we think of our em­otions as a small paper boat in a puddle of water during rains. The little boat will move freely just as much as you let it go, more so when you tie a str­a­nd to it and hold the ‘co­n­t­r­ols.’ This simile holds good for your emotions too – because, it is only when your mind is wi­ll­i­ng to let go of old negative em­o­tions that you’ll discard and br­e­ak out of your comfort zo­ne, or staying put in the coc­oon that resides in your old, pessimistic psyche.

Paracelsus, the mediaeval physician and alchemist, arti­c­u­lated that each of us has a re­sourceful flair in the arts, sc­i­ences, and philosophies. Our imaginative powers are not just external, but also internal. This is because all of us can generate thoughts and emot­i­o­ns, propelled by anything that could be set in a peculiar mo­tion. He suggested that there were many negative thought – and emotion – forms that cau­s­ed energy blockages. When such negative energies gener­a­ted damaging thoughts, on a perennial basis, it becomes di­f­ficult for us to operate well, or attain a state of personalised independence. This may, in the long run, turn upon us, tr­i­ggering dreadful habits, inc­l­u­d­ing addiction, while im­pa­i­ring our health and happiness.

The philosopher Plato, lik­e­wise, thought that we are all in the same little boat as reg­a­r­ds our moral behaviour, alth­ough the rational individual, as he contended, follows a life of wisdom, courage, balance, in­tegrity, and not stupidity, fe­ar, lack of self-discipline, or bi­as. Put simply, this means that if we were to choose physical illness over physical health, for example, we’d be foolish. If we were to choose moral and sp­i­r­i­tual illness over moral and sp­iritual health, we’d be illogical. The inference is obvious – if we want to be truly happy, we must choose to live well.

(The writer is a wellness physician, independent researcher and author)