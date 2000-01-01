Most people who are familiar with the sublime practice of transcendental meditation (TM) technique – which is akin to the inner relaxation of the mind, or silent wakefulness – know its import, not just essence. The practice not only transcends one’s mind repeatedly, it also establishes our inner field, including our central nervous system. This helps us to progressively purge stress and purify the deep inner precincts of our mind from the inside out. Long before transcendental meditation became a global phenomenon, thanks to Maharshi Mahesh Yogi, the philosopher Plato first defined the direct understanding of the practice as the main ocean of the beautiful, the eternal, and the ever existent. It is something that never changes, but transforms, neither waxes nor wanes. It has got nothing to do with experience in relationship to the particulars – or, anything in the outer world, including knowledge. It is ‘singularity personified,’ a unity of the parts and the sum of the parts and part of the whole. It is self-governing by itself, also transcendental to everything, nurturing all things that emerge to be and perishing, yet everlasting and unaffected by itself.

“A man,” said Plato, finds it truly worthwhile to live while experiencing the deep, inner transcendent field of life. He used the word ‘diotima,’ to express the idea – in other words, “(to) behold the divine beauty itself,” to transcend the world of illusion, or ‘maya,’ in Eastern philosophy, and experience truth, like never before. This experience, Plato articulated, is ‘true virtue’ – to gaining the rapport of Heaven, or becoming ‘immortal,’ in a manner of speaking to the mind, and experiencing the supreme bliss of transcendent, divine existence.

This is, of course, not easy-come and easy-go. It’s easier said than done. Just think of it – your first fledgling steps into meditation, or quiet replication, in silence. It just tells us to ‘Stop. Look. Listen.’ It reflects your own feelings – of putting aside some ‘me-time’ and appreciating nature, looking at florae through your mind’s eye, or keeping digressions at bay. It also urges us to suspend judgment and focus on and in the moment. While it takes just a few minutes to bring in quietude – anywh­ere, anytime – it looks, or feels, like eternity, as time stands still. The more you find your step and anchor yourself fully, in silent contemplation, it takes but a little time to engage ‘oneself’ with ‘oneself.’

You will slowly, but surely voyage into your innermost levels – while focusing on your anxieties, residing deep within your mind, body and soul. This will help you attend to and expel your stresses from deep within. You are now in perfect connect with yourself and in harmony of your being, including your psyche. You’d call this your elevating moment, encased by lightness, happiness, or optimism. You need not be a Zen master to ‘diagnose’ and attend to your anxious emot­i­ons. You need to merely and humbly heed to your mind/ body/soul connection without adjudging anything – be it a feeling, or circumstance. Practice makes it perfect – and, you will automatically mo­ve into the next level of be­i­ng in the present-mom­ent and ‘letting go’ things at the drop of a thought.

Well, the fact is: the mere practice of meditation, for the heck of it, cannot change our destiny, or ‘up’ our own level of happiness, unless we become the apprentice and coach. It is this pristine attitude that helps us to find our own inner voice. It’s the source, or reservoir, of tranquillity. It fosters us to pursue the freedom path to be what we are – and, more – with the ability to use our mind for a higher purpose.

