All of us embody within and outside of us certain – covert, or overt – unresolved emotions. For some, such internal configurations lead to impulsive behaviour, angst, mood swings, skewed habits and withdrawal from close relationships – with oneself, family, friends and colleagues. When things get far too twisted, or deteriorated, while reaching the ‘upsurge,’ one ‘blows up a storm’ of illogicality, just as well. This emotional ‘detonation’ often leads to two possible consequences – one, concealment in the most awful manner possible; two, downscaling one’s response – while pro­mpting excessive stress and disquiet, all along the way. This is, in realistic terms, best exemplified by routine, everyday events – because, in every unreasonable skirmish, there is paradoxically a strand of reason begging for balanced behaviour.

It is always up to us to rationalise, or restructure, our behaviour and actions. The more quickly we assess each event that surfaces in life, relationships, or career, the be­tter equipped we would all be to connect with our emotional self, while increasing our aptitude for sensible thinking and positive behaviour. The best mode to start is by evaluating our emotional an­x­ieties and working on them with a pragmatic resolve. Th­is is the swiftest option for us to ‘rewire’ our sense of logic and also common sense. On­ce this occurs, it enables us to expand our energies to re­ach our next level of creativity, precision and mindful attentiveness. When such bi­n­ding threads of our emotions reaches the zenith of our thoughtful processes it connects us to our deepest levels. Put simply, they become one seamless part of our complete human experience and mindful reflection.

The philosopher Plato regarded virtue and human fu­lfilment as the key to leading a happy, contended life. He said wisdom has to do with the intellect just as much, or more, as a wise man uses th­e­ir mind to understand mo­ral reality and applies th­em to their daily life. The ‘ma­r­i­n­er’s compass’ for the wise ind­i­vidual, as Plato put it, is al­so guided by rationality in the choices they make. Courage has just as much to do with how we all face adversity – be it in life, career, or relationships. It is this fundamental attribute that also he­lps us to face and overcome our diffic­u­lties, or hardships, with co­u­rage, poise, hope & refined grace, come wh­at may. The process of overc­o­m­ing difficulty may, of co­u­r­se, bring out tears, but su­ch tears are not symbolic – th­ey are ra­ther the epitome of our in­ner strength and resilience.

This leads us to yet another significant point – to think of our present moment and also the future as one big and also a positive, enduring mission. It is this pristine attribute that brings us and enables us to sustain success and understand the fact that, despite difficulties, our life has a definitive connotation and reason. It also denotes the well-established principles of life – which each of us, in our own way, ought to wade through cascading waters, while climbing our mental and physical peaks, or crossing the complex valleys, that connect us at a deeper level. It celebrates the power within us for palpable change too – not overnight, but over a period of time. It also exemplifies the fact that it takes time and patience to turn things around – more so, because focused objectives for the future need to be honed with our ability to work hard, knowing all too well that our every small step and consistent effort will lead to sustained, beneficial outcomes. This is the perso­nification, also embodiment, of our mindful balance and conscious optimism. It driv­es our uplifting mindful resources and life-changing oc­currences towards spiritual fulfilment.

(The writer is a wellness physician, independent researcher and author)