Yes Bank shelves $1 billion QIP

Yes Bank, India’s fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Thursday deferred its $1 billion (around Rs 6,640 crore) share sale to institutions citing ‘misinterpretation of new QIP guidelines.’



“Due to extreme volatility during today’s (Thursday’s) trading day because of misinterpretation of new QIP guidelines, Yes Bank has been advised by its appointed merchant bankers to defer its proposed QIP,” the lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.



The qualified institutional placement (QIP) was launched late on Wednesday and was pulled back as the bank’s shares fell 5.32 per cent to Rs 1,330.65 per share on Thursday, compared with the QIP’s range of Rs 1,350-1,410. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 0.4 per cent.



Calls and a text message sent by FC to Rana Kapoor, chief executive officer of Yes Bank remained unanswered.



Reuters quoted Kapoor as saying that the sale would be relaunched at a later date but “definitely before” March 2017. “The QIP guidelines for some amazing reason require the QIP to be kept open for three days, even after it is oversubscribed,” Kapoor said.



IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, separately reported that the sale had yet to reach its target.



An hour before it announced the sale's postponement Yes Bank had told the stock exchanges that it would have to keep the issue open until Friday to comply with the rules.



Goldman Sachs and Motilal Oswal were the global coordinators and bookrunners for the QIP, alongside HSBC, JM Financial, Nomura, Religare, SBI Capital and Yes Securities.



Earlier in June, Kapoor had said the bank will raise $ one billion from overseas investors in the current fiscal. The cabinet committee on economic affairs had approved Yes Bank’s proposal in May this year to increase foreign investment limit to 74 per cent, entailing FDI inflows of $ one billion.



