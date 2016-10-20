Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 31% to Rs 802 crore

Yes Bank on Thursday reported a 31.3 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 801.5 crore for the September quarter. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 610.4 crore a year ago.



In a statement, Yes Bank said its total income increased to Rs 4,982.23 crore during the July-September 2016 quarter from Rs 3,995.34 crore in the same period of 2015-16.



During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 0.83 per cent from 0.61 per cent last fiscal. At the same time, net NPA of the bank also rose to 0.29 per cent from 0.20 per cent.



As a result, provisions (other than tax) and contingencies rose to Rs 161.67 crore compared to Rs 103.94 crore a year ago.



Commenting on the result, Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor said the bank achieved an important milestone with Casa ratio crossing 30 per cent for the first time to 30.3 per cent.



"It demonstrates improving productivity and efficiency of our retail liabilities growth engines. Further, bank’s commitment towards building a strong retail franchise got a comprehensive push with the launch of credit cards during the quarter," he said.



