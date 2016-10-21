LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Wipro Q2 net profit dips 7.6% at Rs 2,070 cr

By PTI Oct 21 2016 , Bangalore

Tags: Companies, Company Results
Country's third largest software services firm Wipro on Friday reported 7.6 per cent decline, year-on-year, in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,070.4 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year.

Stating that it foresees a "mixed" demand environment, Wipro said it expects its IT service revenue for the October- December quarter of 2016-17 to be in the range of $1,916 million to $1,955 million.

With IT services revenue at $1,916 million in the September quarter, Wipro missed its guidance of $1,931 million to $1,950 million given at the beginning of the quarter.

"As we look forward, the demand environment is mixed in a seasonally weak quarter affected by furloughs and lower number of working days," Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said in a statement.

The city-headquartered firm had posted a net profit (after tax, minority interest and share of profit of associates) of Rs 2,241 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations rose by 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,897 crore in July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 12,567 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

The IT services segment had a headcount of 174,238 as of September 30, 2016.

Wipro's IT products segment delivered revenue of Rs 770 crore ($115 million) in the reported quarter.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Samajwadi opera
    Peeved Akhilesh indicates family truce is a distant dream

    In the closed environs of a family-driven political party, it is unusual to witness open revolt from a young family member when the patriarch is still

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter