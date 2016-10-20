Wipro acquires Appirio for $500m

Wipro Limited, a leading information technology company, said it has signed a $500 million agreement to acquire a global cloud services company Appirio.



Appirio is headquartered in Indianapolis with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, London, Jaipur and Tokyo.



Once completed, Wipro’s acquisition of Appirio will create one of the world’s largest cloud transformation practices, a game changer in today’s as-a-service and digital economy.



Appirio also brings to Wipro, Topcoder, a leading crowd sourcing marketplace connecting over a million designers, developers and data scientists around the world with customers.



“Appirio and Wipro are coming together to unlock transformational synergies in the applications space and help enterprises create new business models,” said Abidali, Z Neemuchwala, CEO & Member of the Board, Wipro Limited.



“Together, our aim is to dominate the market and claim the top spots in industry Net Promoter Score, market share and best places to work,” said Chris Barbin, CEO, Appirio.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals by quarter ending December 31, 2016. William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor.



