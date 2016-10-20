LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Wipro acquires Appirio for $500m

By FC Bureau Oct 20 2016 , Chennai

Tags: Companies, Take Over

Once completed, Wipro's acquisition of Appirio will create one of the world's largest cloud transformation practices

Wipro Limited, a leading information technology company, said it has signed a $500 million agreement to acquire a global cloud services company Appirio.

Appirio is headquartered in Indianapolis with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, London, Jaipur and Tokyo.

Once completed, Wipro’s acquisition of Appirio will create one of the world’s largest cloud transformation practices, a game changer in today’s as-a-service and digital economy.

Appirio also brings to Wipro, Topcoder, a leading crowd sourcing marketplace connecting over a million designers, developers and data scientists around the world with customers.

“Appirio and Wipro are coming together to unlock transformational synergies in the applications space and help enterprises create new business models,” said Abidali, Z Neemuchwala, CEO & Member of the Board, Wipro Limited.

“Together, our aim is to dominate the market and claim the top spots in industry Net Promoter Score, market share and best places to work,” said Chris Barbin, CEO, Appirio.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals by quarter ending December 31, 2016. William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Samajwadi opera
    Peeved Akhilesh indicates family truce is a distant dream

    In the closed environs of a family-driven political party, it is unusual to witness open revolt from a young family member when the patriarch is still

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter