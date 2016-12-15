Wildcraft to enter Europe

Expanding its international footprint, homegrown active lifestyle brand Wildcraft will make its products available in Europe by next year. The company wants to touch Rs 1000 crore turnover by 2020.



Wildcraft had made its international foray last year by entering 10 countries in the Middle East and south Asia and international business currently accounts for four to five per cent of the total sales of the Rs 400 crore company.



According to Gaurav Dublish, co-founder of Wildcraft, the unique selling proposition of the brand has been the design of products, which are meant for the climate and conditions of India. Even the winter wear is designed to meet the requirements of the tropical country. Many of the international brands have been selling products which they sell in other climate zones. However, the company will tweak its products so as to make them relevant for the European market as it enters the continent.



“Our entry into Europe will happen within 12 months. We plan to first get to countries closer to the Mediterranean like Slovenia, Spain, France and Italy. We will tie-up with the distributors and have a team managing the distribution in each country. For the time being we are not forming any joint venture with local partners for the international business,” he said.



Meanwhile, the company is also strengthening its domestic business. “Clothing and footwear is the focus area for us now. Clothing and footwear accounts for 30 per cent of our sales and we plan to take this to 50 per cent in the coming years. We have recently launched our rain wear and will be introducing outdoor clothing for autumn and winter too very soon,” he added. Outdoor gear, which includes camping material and backpacks accounts for 70 per cent of the sales now.



He finds that the active lifestyle space valued $2 billion is dominated by sports brands as outdoor segment is still a smaller segment. Several international brands like Nike, Reebok and Adidas dominate the sports segment, while there are a few brands such as Timberline, Quechua and Woodland in the outdoor space. From designing to retail, Wildcraft controls the entire value chain. It produces 90 per cent of its products at its manufacturing facilities in Bangalore and Solan.



Wildcraft has been growing at a CAGR of 40 per cent for the past 10 years. “We already have a strong presence in the south with 35 per cent share of the sales. Going ahead the distribution in the other three regions will be strengthened. We already have 155 exclusive brand outlets in 65 cities and will be adding 40 more every year,” said Dublish.



sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com



