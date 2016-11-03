VW starts bookings for GTI in India

German carmaker Volkswagen has commenced bookings for its sports hatchback GTI in India which has been priced at Rs 25.65 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).



The limited edition 3-door GTI will come equipped with 7-speed automatic DSG transmission producing 192 PS power. "The GTI is one of its kind in the performance hatch segment and is designed for the petrol heads who are well versed with the GTI philosophy," Volkswagen (VW) Passenger Cars India Director Michael Mayer said in a statement.



Volkswagen GTI remains the icon for all sporty cars and Volkswagen is extremely proud to bring this phenomenon to India, he added. The GTI will come equipped with various safety features including six airbags, ABS, hill-hold and ESP.



With the introduction of GTI, Volkswagen aims to bolster its presence in the performance cars category in India.



