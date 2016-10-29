LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Vedanta's Q2 profit up 17%

By FC Corporate Bureau Oct 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies, Company Results

Mining giant open to the idea of setting up a greenfield steel facility

Encouraged by improving cash flows and stabilisation of its metal and mining operations, mining giant Vedanta is now looking to enter the next stage of value-addition by setting up a greenfield steel facility.

The company — which on Friday posted 17.14 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit during the July-September quarter, highest in seven quarters — said it was open to the idea of putting up a steel plant in Karnataka but a final decision on that would still take some time to fructify.

“We are trying to look around the corner and envision a time when steel demand in India would pick up rapidly due to rapid urbanisation and growth in infrastructure sector. It would be the time to be present in the market…We have kept all options (for a steel plant) open, including exploring the acquisition route for the new initiative,” said Tom Albanese, chief operating officer at Vedanta.

The company had indicated their entry into steel making in 2011 when it acquired the assets of Bellary Steel and Alloys (BSAL) for Rs 220 crore. But a downturn in steel and other metal markets after that prevented the company from a steel foray.

It is expected that assets with BSAL would be used to put up a 5 million tonne steel plant that could cost the company around Rs 30,000 crore. Vedanta COO, however, did not give the size of the plant, suggesting that the plan was still premature.

While higher commodity prices and improved operational performance helped the company to increase profits, its revenue fell 4 per cent in Q2 of FY17 at Rs 15,666 crore compared to the same period last year.

Revenues were lower on account of lower crude oil and copper prices, lower volumes at Zinc and Cairn India, partially offset by ramp-ups in volume from the power business, the company said in a statement.

The company said the board of directors at its meeting held on October 28 declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share i.e. 175 per cent on the face value of Re 1 per share for 2016-17.

As on September 30, the company’s gross debt marginally increased by Rs 275 crore during the quarter to Rs 66,794 crore. Net debt reduced by Rs 2,259 crore to Rs 11,961 crore on account of positive free cash flow.

Of the total debt of Rs 66,794 crore, the rupee/dollar split is approximately 78:22. Further, the gross debt consists of long-term loans of Rs 61,537 crore and short-term borrowings of Rs 5,257 crore.

On the merger of Vedanta and Cairn India, the company said the scheme is now subject to approval of the jurisdictional high courts and other regulatory authorities, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the next financial year.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Delhi's shame
    The govt must wake up before the national capital becomes a glorified urban hellhole

    First it was dengue and chikungunia. Then bird-flu took over the national capital.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Perceiving is more than what meets the eye

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter