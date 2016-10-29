Vedanta's Q2 profit up 17%

Encouraged by improving cash flows and stabilisation of its metal and mining operations, mining giant Vedanta is now looking to enter the next stage of value-addition by setting up a greenfield steel facility.



The company — which on Friday posted 17.14 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit during the July-September quarter, highest in seven quarters — said it was open to the idea of putting up a steel plant in Karnataka but a final decision on that would still take some time to fructify.



“We are trying to look around the corner and envision a time when steel demand in India would pick up rapidly due to rapid urbanisation and growth in infrastructure sector. It would be the time to be present in the market…We have kept all options (for a steel plant) open, including exploring the acquisition route for the new initiative,” said Tom Albanese, chief operating officer at Vedanta.



The company had indicated their entry into steel making in 2011 when it acquired the assets of Bellary Steel and Alloys (BSAL) for Rs 220 crore. But a downturn in steel and other metal markets after that prevented the company from a steel foray.



It is expected that assets with BSAL would be used to put up a 5 million tonne steel plant that could cost the company around Rs 30,000 crore. Vedanta COO, however, did not give the size of the plant, suggesting that the plan was still premature.



While higher commodity prices and improved operational performance helped the company to increase profits, its revenue fell 4 per cent in Q2 of FY17 at Rs 15,666 crore compared to the same period last year.



Revenues were lower on account of lower crude oil and copper prices, lower volumes at Zinc and Cairn India, partially offset by ramp-ups in volume from the power business, the company said in a statement.



The company said the board of directors at its meeting held on October 28 declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share i.e. 175 per cent on the face value of Re 1 per share for 2016-17.



As on September 30, the company’s gross debt marginally increased by Rs 275 crore during the quarter to Rs 66,794 crore. Net debt reduced by Rs 2,259 crore to Rs 11,961 crore on account of positive free cash flow.



Of the total debt of Rs 66,794 crore, the rupee/dollar split is approximately 78:22. Further, the gross debt consists of long-term loans of Rs 61,537 crore and short-term borrowings of Rs 5,257 crore.



On the merger of Vedanta and Cairn India, the company said the scheme is now subject to approval of the jurisdictional high courts and other regulatory authorities, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the next financial year.



