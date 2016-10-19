Varun Beverages' over Rs 1,100-cr IPO next week

Delhi-based soft drink maker Varun Beverages has set a price band of Rs 440 to Rs 445 for its Rs 1,112.5-crore initial public offering.The public issue of 2.5 crore shares of a face value of Rs 10 each comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares and an offer for sale of 50 lakh shares each by promoters Varun Jaipuria and Ravi Kant Jaipuria & Sons. The IPO opens on October 26 and closes on October 28.The offer will constitute 13.74 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital. After listing, the promoters’ shareholding will reduce to about 73 to 74 per cent while private equity investors Standard Chartered Private Equity will hold 7 per cent and Aion, another private equity investor, will hold 4.5 per cent in the company.An object of the issue is to reduce debt, and nearly half of the money raised, Rs 540 crore, will be used to repay debt. The company has a total debt of around Rs 1,690 crore, of which around Rs 600 crore was borrowed from PepsiCo.Varun Beverages is one of the world’s largest franchisees, outside the US, of PepsiCo’s carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages. The firm has been associated with PepsiCo from the 1990s.As of June 30 this year, the company had been granted franchises for various PepsiCo products across 17 states and two Union territories in India.Of the net shares on offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for allocation to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent to retail individual investors and 15 per cent for the high net worth individuals.The company may, in consultation with the selling shareholders and merchant bankers, allocate 60 per cent of the QIB portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis.The global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, CLSA India and Yes Securities.