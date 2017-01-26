Unilever sales hit by India note ban, Brazil weakness

Consumer goods maker Unilever reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming the Indian government's withdrawal of high-value notes and a weak economy in Brazil.



Those issues, the firm said, would continue to hurt results in the first part of the new year, helping to push the company's shares down 4.5 per cent, its worst day in nearly a year.



The company said underlying sales rose 2.2 per cent in the quarter. That compared with analysts' average expectation of 2.8 per cent. Turnover was ¤13.1 billion euros ($14 billion) in the fourth quarter, up from 12.9 billion in the year-earlier period.



For the full year, sales growth was 3.7 per cent, below the 3.9 per cent analysts were expecting.



Looking ahead, Unilever is targeting growth in the range of 3 to 5 per cent for 2017, but said results in the early part of the year would be below that, due to the ongoing issues in Brazil and India, and the timing of Easter.



"We do expect the first half and Q1 in particular to be slightly slower than that rate," chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly told Reuters.



The company said growth in India was below historic levels, as consumer demand was limited by the government's decision in November to remove higher-value currency notes. Pitkethly said the move would help the economy, and Unilever's business, in the long term, after some difficulties in the short term. Unilever is in the process of revamping its structure and operations in order to streamline them and cut costs. It said those efforts allowed it to increase profitability of its shrinking spreads business, and that for now, it continues to make financial sense for the company to hold on to it.



"As long as we continue to generate more value as owners ofthis business than we would receive from any other options, we should continue to manage this business and protect our value," chief executive officer Paul Polman said. He added though the company would continue to assess the business.



AFP adds: Unilever said it "delivered another good all-round performance, despite severe economic disruptions, particularly in India and Brazil, two of our largest markets."



Despite setbacks Unilever grew its personal care arm by 0.5 per cent, including in the deodorant sector, driven by the continued success of dry sprays in North America and the Rexona Antibacterial spray, which now sells in more than 50 countries.



Lifebuoy soap, a well-known brand in Africa, also showed "strong growth across emerging markets driven by our handwashing campaign and further roll-outs into Kenya and Ethiopia."



Its biggest personal care brand, Dove, also "had another good year," Unilever said.



Ice cream sales again performed well, where Unilever's Magnum Double range and Ben&Jerry's clocked good sales as well as its best-selling US-based gelato maker Talenti.



Unilever bought Talenti in late 2014 and with the addition of new variants the business has grown 60 percent since.



Created in 1929, Unilever said it was now reshaping its portfolio by adding new businesses in fast-growing segments.



Last year it bought the US-based start-up Dollar Shave Club, which shook up markets with its online subscription model.



It also bought haircare products maker Living Proof, whose lotions and potions are billed as high-tech products based on scientific research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



In September, Unilever announced it was acquiring eco-conscious US cleaning products group Seventh Generation to expand its range of environmentally friendly brands.



But Unilever's Polman warned that "tough market conditions which made the end of the year particularly challenging are likely to continue in the first half of 2017".



"Against this backdrop, we expect a slow start with growth improving as the year progresses," he said.



