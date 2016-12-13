Uber announces launch of its bike-sharing product uberMOTO

Cab aggregator app Uber today announced the launch of its bike-sharing product uberMOTO here at an event attended by its founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, and Telangana industries



minister K T Rama Rao.



"I am excited to be in Hyderabad for the launch of uberMOTO. It's a quick, easy and affordable way to get around the city. And it's great to be working with a progressive, forward thinking government like Telangana on smart mobility solutions which can help reduce congestion in urban areas," said Kalanick.



In addition, Uber and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help extend the reach of the metro using uberMOTO.



"We recently achieved the top spot in ease of doing business in India which is a testament to our strong belief in making Telangana a start-up leader in India. Uber has added another feather in our partnership today by launching uberMOTO to help solve the transportation and congestion problems for people in Hyderabad," a release issued by Uber quoted Rama Rao as saying.



"I am hopeful that this service will help people in reaching their destination quickly and conveniently," he added.



UberMOTO gives riders an affordable and convenient motorcycle ride at the push of a button, through the Uber app. Riders receive driver and bike details just as they do for other Uber rides, as well as all standard safety features before, during and after the ride including GPS tracking, two-way feedback and the ability to share trip details with family and friends, it added.



UberMOTO would begin in Hyderabad from January 2017, said the release.



