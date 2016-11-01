LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly quits

By PTI Nov 01 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly has quit the company after spending four years at the popular microblogging website. He made the announcement on Twitter itself by writing: "Today, after 4 years of user/business momentum in India & the region, I'm sharing my intention to move on to new opportunities, same mission."

Jaitly, who played a key role in expanding the company's operations in India, further said leading Twitter India and expanding @TwitterMedia across Asia Pacific and Middle East was "leadership experience of a lifetime".

While he did not disclose his next destination, he said "a personal/civic calling takes me to Chicago, I'll spend significant time in India/Asia, drawing on my past to further tech's promise".

The former Google executive added that he intends to devote himself to "building bridges in service of my mission". Jaitly has also been associated with Knight Foundation and College Summit and was co-founder and CEO of Michigan Corps.

When contacted, a Twitter India spokesperson said: "We thank Rishi Jaitly for his contributions, entrepreneurship and leadership over the past four years at Twitter. He was our first person on the ground to bring Twitter into the high-growth Indian market".

"There will be a smooth transition as his last day is in late November after which he will move back to the US," the spokesperson added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Plug loopholes
    Tata-Mistry episode exposes cracks in our regulatory framework

    May be it’s a coincidence. Or may be it’s lethargic policymakers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Beware – hack attacks coming

Stung by the scope and size of a rapidly burgeoning ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Deeper meaning of atheism

Alain de Botton is an author, philosopher and founder of ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter