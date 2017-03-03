TVS Logistics arm acquires majority stake in UK’s SPC

TVS Logistics on Thursday announced that its UK arm, TVS Rico Supply Chain Services has acquired more than 60 per cent stake in UK’s SPC International. The total investment by TVS Logistics for this acquisition and funding its future growth will be in excess of Rs 100 crore.



This acquisition in the UK adds repair and parts supply to the company’s comprehensive list of end-to-end supply chain services for its customers worldwide, the company said in a statement.



TVS Rico, which had earlier acquired well known UK brands is a flagship company of TVS Logistics in the UK. It operates in Australia, India and more than 19 countries in Europe with 45 locations in the UK and Ireland and offers spares management, transport, warehousing and engineering solutions to its broad range of customers.



SPC International has operations in the UK, France, Slovakia, the USA and India, and employs 350 skilled professionals across these geographies. It offers hardware support with specialisation in IT spares and repairs, supporting OEM and multi-vendor maintenance companies among others.



“We started acquiring companies globally in search of knowledge, technology, innovations and global best practices and we continue to deliver best-in-class logistics services in developed economies like the UK and the US. These are the capabilities, which we now offer to our customers in India and Asia as well. SPC’s unique know-how can help us enhance our integrated services for our customers’ value chain,” R Dinesh, MD, TVS Logistics Services said.



“There are real synergistic growth opportunities between our two businesses, which are key to our strategic plans for both Europe and the rest of the world,” said Sam Sharma, CEO, TVS Rico.



“The acquisition (by TVS Rico) is an excellent strategic fit and will provide SPC with an opportunity to present a more complete suite of services for our local and global customers and strengthen the TVS Rico SPC Group’s already diverse, end-to-end solutions in supply chain,” said John Hemphill, CEO, SPC, whose management team will continue to run the business to develop further opportunities. The current staff levels will remain unchanged during the transition and all employees are being retained, he added.



