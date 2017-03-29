Triumph launches Bonneville Bobber in India for over Rs 9 lakh

UK based high-end motorcycles brand Triumph today launched Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The company, which entered India in 2013 with ten models, now has 17 models across five categories in its portfolio in the country.



"Our ambition was to deliver a genuine Bobber - without compromise to the ride, comfort or rider control to have it ride just like a Triumph should," Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director Vimal Sumbly told reporters here.



The 1,200 cc Bobber delivers a class defining riding dynamic further strengthening the company's repertoire in India, he added.



The Euro IV compliant bike comes with various features like anti lock braking system, switchable traction control, torque assist clutch, clock and heated grips among others.



The bike, which also comes with immobiliser and LED lights, can also be customised as per customer requirement, Sumby said.



The company has sold around 4,000 units in the country since 2013, he said, adding that in the current fiscal, it has already sold around 1,200 units.



"We would like to maintain the sales growth in the next fiscal as well. Triumph is the fastest growing luxury motorcycle brand in India," Sumbly said when asked about the sales expectations for 2017-18.



Triumph currently has a market share of 29 per cent in the over 500 cc bikes that are priced over Rs 5 lakh.



The company has 14 dealerships across the country with plans to open two more at Goa and Bhubaneswar in next 2-3 months.



"With a hard to beat product lineup across five categories, collaborations with several motorsports events and training schools in India our goal is not just to dominate the market but to upgrade the entire biking experience in the country," Sumbly said.



