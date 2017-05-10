LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Toyota says annual profit drops 21%, first fall in five years

By AFP May 10 2017 , Tokyo

Tags: Companies
Toyota said today its annual net profit fell for the first time in five years, with the Japanese automaker unexpectedly warning of more declines as a stronger yen takes a bite out of its bottom line.

The Corolla and Prius hybrid maker posted a profit of 1.83 trillion yen (USD 16 billion) on slightly lower revenue of 27.6 trillion yen for the recently ended year to March -- well down from a record 2.31 trillion yen net profit the previous year.

Toyota, which lost its crown last year to Volkswagen as the world's top-selling automaker, expects a net profit of 1.5 trillion yen in the current year to March 2018 -- way off market expectations around 1.9 trillion yen.

Vehicle sales in the past fiscal year ticked up to 10.25 million units from 10.19 million vehicles a year earlier.

Unit sales in the key North American market remained flat, while Toyota registered a pick up in Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia.

Demand dropped in Central and South America, Africa and the Middle East, it said.

Japanese exporters, including major automakers like Toyota and Nissan, have benefited in recent years from a sharp drop in the yen. A weaker yen boosts the bottom line by making their products relatively less expensive overseas, while inflating the value of profits earned abroad.

But this past fiscal year has seen sharp moves in the currency, with the Japanese unit surging after Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union boosted demand for the yen as a safe haven currency.

The trend briefly reversed course after billionaire Donald Trump's November US presidential election win fanned expectations that his big-spending, tax-cutting agenda would fire up inflation and push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

A rate hike tends to lift the dollar against other currencies.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Rain & shine
    The monsoon-induced economic exuberance will give Modi government a big boost

    Forecast of over 100 per cent rainfall made by Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday could serve as fresh dose of adrenaline to put the economy,

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Jackboots replace dialogue

Former BSF DG EN Rammohan, considered one of the foremost ...

Urs Schoettli

Bridge or wall?

On May 9, the voters of the Republic of Korea ...

Zehra Naqvi

Ghosts of disasters yet-to-­come

Ebenezor Scrooge, the unforgettable miser from Charles Dickens’s classic A ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter