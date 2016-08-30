Toyota plans new safety features in future vehicles

Japanese auto major Toyota plans to introduce its new global architecture and latest safety technologies in future vehicles as it seeks to play a major role in bringing down fatalities in road accidents.



The company, which has introduced its Toyota New Global Architecture



(TNGA) in its 4th generation hybrid car Prius, plans to introduce it in its future models as well.



Besides, it is also looking to introduce pre-collision system (PCS) in vehicles from next year in Japan, Europe and the US.



“We have introduced the TNGA in the market with our 4th generation Prius. We will introduce it in vehicles following the Prius and eventually introduce it to all our products when there is a model change,” Toyota Motor Corporation assistant chief safety technology officer Seigo Kuzumaki said here.



Stating that TNGA has resulted in new collision safety body structure, he said in oblique frontal crash test, the new Prius has about 55 per cent decline in cabin deformation percentage compared to the previous 3rd generation.



The test was conducted at a speed of 90 kmph as compared to 64 kmph done in the previous generation, he added.



According to Toyota, TNGA incorporates wide reaching structural innovations that promises substantially improved basic performance and product appeal.



Commenting on the PCS, Kuzumaki said: “the plan is to introduce this technology to our vehicles in Japan, Europe and the US in 2017. Later on, it will be rolled out country wise depending on suitability.”



The PCS is a feature that helps prevent collisions using a camera and millimetre wave radar and engaging brake assistance system after warning when a driver fails to use brake.



Although the company hasn't specified a timeline for these technologies to be brought to India, it assumes significance as Indian roads account for registering the highest number of road fatalities in the world.



Deaths due to road accidents in the country increased by around 5 per cent to 1,46,000 in 2015 from the previous year.



As per WHO, fatalities due to road accidents globally were at 1.42 million people and is projected to increase to 1.85 million by 2030.



