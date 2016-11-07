LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Toyota launches Fortuner variants priced up to Rs 31.12 lakh

By PTI Nov 07 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Japanese auto major Toyota on Monday launched a new version of its popular SUV Fortuner in India priced between Rs 25.92 lakh and Rs 31.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, which is present in India through a joint venture -- Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) -- with the Kirloskar group, is offering the vehicle in both petrol and diesel options.

While the diesel variant is powered by a new 2.8 litre engine, the petrol option has a new 2.7 litre engine. Commenting on the launch, TKM Managing Director Akito Tachibana-

Managing Director, said, "Fortuner is one of our flagship models and has won many hearts globally and as well as in India... We are confident that the new Fortuner will further delight our customers and continue its legacy to maintain its number one positioning in the Indian SUV market."

When asked about sales expectations, TKM Director and Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing ) N Raja said when at its peak, Fortuner did about 16,000 units a year and the company is expecting to do more, since a petrol variant has also been introduced for the first time.

"We expect the petrol option to have good demand in Delhi NCR and Kerala. Our expectation is that it'll account for about 5-10 per cent of total sales."

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Satisfied man
    For his fourth budget this year, Jaitley would have good numbers to quote

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley would be lucky a third time for having achieved on key macro-economic parameters in his successive budgets.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The footprints of times gone by

In northern Tanzania, near Engare Sero, is the largest ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter