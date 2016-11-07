Toyota launches Fortuner variants priced up to Rs 31.12 lakh

Japanese auto major Toyota on Monday launched a new version of its popular SUV Fortuner in India priced between Rs 25.92 lakh and Rs 31.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The company, which is present in India through a joint venture -- Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) -- with the Kirloskar group, is offering the vehicle in both petrol and diesel options.



While the diesel variant is powered by a new 2.8 litre engine, the petrol option has a new 2.7 litre engine. Commenting on the launch, TKM Managing Director Akito Tachibana-



Managing Director, said, "Fortuner is one of our flagship models and has won many hearts globally and as well as in India... We are confident that the new Fortuner will further delight our customers and continue its legacy to maintain its number one positioning in the Indian SUV market."



When asked about sales expectations, TKM Director and Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing ) N Raja said when at its peak, Fortuner did about 16,000 units a year and the company is expecting to do more, since a petrol variant has also been introduced for the first time.



"We expect the petrol option to have good demand in Delhi NCR and Kerala. Our expectation is that it'll account for about 5-10 per cent of total sales."



