Toyota begins road safety programme for taxi drivers

Standing tall to is mission of safest cars and safest drivers, and to improve road safety, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday inaugurated driver training programme and health check-up camp for airport taxi drivers.



The move, according to the company, aims at engaging and educating airport taxi drivers about traffic safety challenges along with ensuring that they are healthy enough to be on the roads for long time.



The company said in a release that that it is crucial for the drivers to be more responsible and less vulnerable when they are at work.



“We found that taxi drivers need medical attention in terms of eyesight, chest or heart conditions and other well beings when they spend long hours on the roads. Hence, we decided to step up and launched this programme on a pilot basis in different cities,” said Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole-Time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.



“A lot of drivers have poor eyesight, making them vulnerable on the roads,” he added, saying that the company is also providing free spectacles to drivers who are in urgent need.



Toyota’s free check-up camp offers tests like BMI, Blood Sugar, ECG, LFT, BP and eye screening with issuance of free spectacles, blood grouping and physician consultation.



TKM has been conducting similar Driver Training Programs in the Bangalore International Airport and Delhi International Airport since 2014 as part of the CSR Initiatives on road safety awareness with over 3,000 drivers participating in the campaign. 700 drivers were diagnosed with vision problems during these health checkups and provided free spectacles by TKM.



