Thyssenkrupp launches 4th global elevator plant in Pune

The Euro 39 billion German engineering giant Thyssenkrupp, which opened its new factory with an investment of Rs 360 crore to manufacture a range of elevators at Chakan industrial area, near Pune, has created 350 new direct jobs, apart from similar number in the vendor value chain. It would also double its headcounts at its factory as it expands the production capacity over next two years.



“We have opened a new multi-purpose facility at Chakan to manufacture a range of elevators, facilities for training and a distribution centre with a total investment of Rs 360 crore,” Ravi Kirpalani, managing director and CEO at Thyssenkrupp India told Financial Chronicle.



Spread over 22 acre campus, the new factories will produce 6,000 elevators annually at the present installed capacity. This capacity would be extended to manufacture 10,000 units annually over the next two years with more investment in the pipeline and creating more jobs as it would also double the headcount in the facility.



“The new facility will create direct employment for over 350 people, which will be doubled in the second phase over the next two years,” Kirpalani said, adding more indirect jobs would also be created at the vendor supply chain in the country. The Pune factory is its fourth plant globally. “India is the third market after Germany and China where the company has a manufacturing facility for making elevators,” Oilver Burkhard, member of the executive board of Thyssenkrupp AG said. It has two plants in China.



The new facility also has an R&D Centre, which would service the company’s global markets and a training centre as well. “India is an important growth market for the company as well as global sourcing hub for us,” Burkhard, said, adding that at present it employs a total of 6,500 people across its verticals. During its fiscal year ended in September 2016, Thyssenkrupp India’s sales revenues grew 4 per cent to Rs 3,700 crore.



India is its third largest market for the group in Asia-Pacific, selling products and services from complete plant design and engineering to building industrial plants, marine systems and elevators to engine components, bearings and undercarriages to material services.



At present Thyssenkrupp Elevators commands about 7 per cent market share out of the 55,000 elevators sold in the country last year and is valued at about Rs 9,000 crore. “India is the fasted growing market for elevators in the world and it is the second largest after China,” Burkhard said, adding that it was growing at 10-12 per cent annually.



Kirpalani said although its new factory would cater primarily to the growing Indian market such as residential, commercial real estate and industrial sector and the smart cities under development, it would also export to neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh. He said 30 per cent of the present Indian population lived in the urban areas, which would rise to 40 per cent by 2030, offering huge opportunities for its elevators business.



