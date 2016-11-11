TCS appoints Ishaat Hussain as interim chairman

Ishaat Hussain has on Thursday replaced Cyrus Mistry as interim chairman of India's largest software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Hussain is a director of several Tata companies, including Tata Steel, Voltas, Tata Teleservices and Titan Company. He is also chairman of Voltas and Tata Sky.



A chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA) and an alumnus of Delhi’s prestigious St. Stephens College, where he studied economics, Hussain’s association with the Tata Group dates back to the 1980s.



Hussain became the executive director of Tata Sons, the Tata Group holding company, in July 1999. A year later, he moved on as finance director of Tata Sons.



Prior to joining Tata Sons, Hussain was senior vice-president and executive director of finance at Tata Steel for almost 10 years. He joined the board of the Indian Tube Company (a Tata Steel associate company) in 1981 and moved to Tata Steel in 1983, after Indian Tube was merged with Tata Steel.



Born in the dawn of Independence, on September 2, 1947, Hussain did his schooling from The Doon School.



Hussain is a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) committees on insider trading and primary capital markets.



