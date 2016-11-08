Tatas face tall order in Mistry ouster

The battleground has been set as Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry have decided to fight it out inside the boardrooms and the battle is unlikely to subside anytime soon.The Tata Sons legal team is prepared for all eventualities as the Tata-Mistry joust goes into the final bend. Three crucial board meetings are scheduled for November 10, 11 and 14. While Mistry reckons it is business as usual where he will helm all three meetings, Tata Sons strategy and legal teams obviously have plans. While Tata Sons senior counsel Raian Karanjawala chose to offer a terse “No comment” to FC, sources close to developments revealed that Tata Sons will follow the process of law if it wants to remove Mistry forcibly. That said, it is clear that the Tata Sons stratagem is not going to be outed in the media before the three meetings. If Mistry is planning a long attritional war, Tata Sons would prefer that this was scuppered quickly. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who has also been retained by Tata Sons, also chose not to say anything when contacted by FC, but it is clear that a surprise or two awaits us in this corporate war.Despite being ousted from Tata Sons in a bitter battle, Cyrus Mistry is reluctant to step down from Tata Group’s individual companies. Sources say he plans to preside over all board meets of these companies, by virtue of his position. Mistry is not an ex-officio chairman in Tata companies, which means his chairmanship has nothing to do with his earlier chairmanship at Tata Sons. Under Section 169 of India’s Companies Act, 2013, Tata Sons, as a shareholder, has all rights to move a resolution to remove Mistry as its director. Seems, the Tatas are up for it. As per sources, Tata Sons plans to propose extraordinary general meetings to remove Mistry as director from its group companies and plans to send notices to the effect.Mistry is the director of various Tata Group entities like Tata Power (chairman), Tata Global Beverages (non-executive chairman), Tata Steel (chairman), Tata Motors (non-executive chairman), Indian Hotels Company (non-executive chairman), Tata Chemicals Ltd (chairman), Tata Consultancy Services (non-independent, non-executive chairman), Jaguar Land Rover Automotive (chairman).Board meets of three big Tata companies are scheduled for this week and the next—Tata Chemicals on Nov 10, Tata Steel on Nov 11 and Tata Motors on Nov 14.However, calling an EGM does not solve the issue immediately. As per Section 169, in an EGM, the board is made to explain its stand on the position of the director. If it is negative, then Mistry is given an opportunity to give his representation. Based on the representation, the board then puts the resolution up for vote to all shareholders, the majority of which then decide on the director’s removal.According to eminent corporate lawyer HP Ranina, Tata Sons itself can send EGM notices to shareholders for Indian Hotels and TCS where it holds majority stakes. However, for a vote of resolution, Tata Sons needs the support of institutional shareholders like LIC, UTI and FIIs. In IHCL, the promoter stake is 38.65 per cent, whereas in TCS it is 73.33 per cent.“Even in an EGM, Mistry will be asked to give his representation, which will be well-circulated. Based on his representation and views of the independent board of directors, a voting can be done to move the resolution,” explains Ranina.The Tata Trusts hold the majority of shareholding, close to 66 per cent, in the closely-held Tata Sons.In Tata Steel, 31 per cent is controlled by the promoter and promoter groups (Tata Trusts and Tata companies), 9 per cent by mutual funds, 13 per cent by FIIs, 19 per cent by insurance companies, of which 13 per cent is held by Life Insurance Corporation.In Tata Motors, promoters control 33 per cent, 4 per cent by MFs, 26 per cent by FIIs and 10 per cent by insurance firms, of which 5 per cent held by LIC.In Tata Chemicals, promoters control 30 per cent, mutual funds hold 14 per cent, FIIs hold 19 per cent and insurance companies hold 13 per cent.Simply put, while Mistry can be replaced as chairman by the board, his position as a director on the board is still secure. There is also the small matter of Mistry's own shareholding some of these companies by virtue of the pro rate shareholding reflecting from the Mistry family's 18.4 per cent equity in Tata Sons. Along with this proportionate shareholding comes voting rights, the exact percentage of which at this moment remain unclear viz each individual company.According to JN Gupta, former executive director of Sebi, a director can be removed either through a shareholder’s special notice or if the board on its own volition places a resolution for his removal before shareholders (if the articles of associations permit). “In the current scenario, Mistry is not ex-officio chairman in Tata companies and therefore removal has to be individually decided in each company,” Gupta explains.However, last Friday, tables were turned against the Tatas when independent directors of Indian Hotels Co expressed their confidence in Mistry. “As per the law, if the board, which appoints the chairman, wants to remove the chairman they can do so. However, what happened during IHCL board meet, on Friday, where independent board members supported him, is expected in all likelihood in other board meets too, and in such a case, Tata can only get Mistry out by moving a resolution”, feels Gupta.In June 2016, the nomination and remuneration committee comprising the board of directors of individual Tata companies, had rated Mitry as “excellent”.Now, if the scenario leads to a shareholders’ resolution this week to oust Mistry, directors face a critical explanation on what changed between June and October 2016 that the Mistry they found “excellent” in June has become unfit in October. They will have to adopt a position against Mistry.“Under Section 166 (3) of the Companies Act 2013, these independent directors are supposed to act independently. Their views cannot be overshadowed by what Tata Sons want”, Ranina points out.According to Section 166(3), a director of a company must exercise his duties with due and reasonable care, skill and diligence and exercise independent judgment. Ranina fears this whole process will bring a long litany of dirty linen coming out of the closet. “Mistry will not spare Tata in his representation and lots of things will come out in the open. Earlier it was only a five-page letter, now things will come out in greater detail”, he said.Mistry, in a five-page email sent the day after his ouster, told the board how he was reduced to a "a lame duck chairman" and how rules were tweaked after he was being assured autonomy while accepting the position, contravening the understanding that "the previous chairman was to step back."This whole fiasco may affect the overall governance of one of India’s oldest and most trusted conglomerates, affecting Tata’s branding and reputation among foreign investors and shareholders.“If the Tatas want to have their say, then at what cost? It may damage the branding and reputation and stock price. Most rating agencies will downgrade if a fierce battle continues. It will take its toll. Sebi must intervene, investigate whatever happened between Tata and Mistry, for the interest of the investors”, says Ranina.Market experts are equally concerned. For, the Tatas are not known for disruptive practices, but this may leave a scar.