Tata Sons on Tuesday announced that Ralf Speth, chief executive officer at Jaguar Land Rover, and N Chandrasekaran, chief executive officer and managing director at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have been appointed as additional directors on the Tata Sons board.



Commenting on the appointments, Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata said, “This is in recognition of their exemplary leadership in their companies.”



The appointments came just a day after Cyrus Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons.