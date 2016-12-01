LoginRegister
Tata Motors sales flat in November

By PTI Dec 01 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Tata Motors today reported sales of 38,900 units in November compared to 38,918 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales of Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles declined 6 per cent to 33,274 units in November over the same month of the previous year.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 22 per cent to 12,736 units last month as against 10,470 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company's domestic sales were down 17 per cent at 20,538 units, Tata Motors said.

Exports during the month were up 57 per cent at 5,626 units compared with 3,573 units sold in November.

