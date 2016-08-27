Tata Motors Q1 net down 57%

Volatile in the currency market post Brexit has taken its toll on Tata Motors’ June quarter earnings, as the company reported 57 per cent plunge in net profit at Rs 2,236 crore as against Rs 5,231 crore the same period last year.The profit was dragged down on account of Rs 2296 crore forex losses coupled with an adverse commodity derivatives impact of Rs 167 crore. With the pound plunging to a 31-year low following the Brexit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has taken a 14 per cent forex loss, offsetting the higher income arising from better volumes, Tata Group chief financial officer C Ramakrishnan told reporters here.“Operating performance of JLR reflects the overall higher wholesales, offset by adverse forex impact of £207 million, including revaluation of £84 million, mainly euro payab- les resulting from depreciation in the pound following the Brexit vote,” Ramakrishnan said.The net income of JLR fell by 38.21 per cent to £304 million as against £492 million last year, while its revenue rose to 5,461 million pounds from 5,002 million pounds.On Friday, the Tata Motors stock rallied 4.24 per cent to Rs 514.70 on BSE, against a marginal drop in the Sensex. “We expect decent growth in its JLR business to continue and the company would continue outperforming the peers in coming period, backed by strong product pipe line,” said Mitul Shah analyst with Karvy Stock Broking.