Tata Motors, Jayem Auto to develop spl performance vehicles

By PTI Mar 31 2017 , New Delhi

Tata Motors today said it has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives for developing special performance vehicles.

The JV firm JT Special Vehicles will develop a range of performance vehicles in a phased manner at a dedicated line, currently being explored at Coimbatore.

As part of the agreement, Tata Motors and Jayem will work towards performance enhancement and appearance of series vehicles to offer an exciting and innovative range of niche aspirational products for the passenger car customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Jayem, a brand known for its capabilities in concept creation and prototyping of special performance vehicles," Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said in a statement.

This partnership is a step towards creating long-term relationships as a part of the company's transformation journey and to bring more exciting performance variants in its product range, he added.

"We aim to bring world class performance products to market in a short time, and to fulfill expectations of passionate customers in the niche segment of sportier cars," Jayem Automotives Managing Director J Anand said.

