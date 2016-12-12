LoginRegister
Tata Motors hikes car prices by Rs 5,000 - Rs 25,000

By Michael Gonsalves Dec 12 2016 , Pune

Tata Motors, India’s biggest automobile maker by revenue, on Monday raised prices of its passenger vehicles starting from Rs 5,000 upto Rs 25,000, depending on the model effective from new year.

The hike, made to offset rising input costs, would be applicable from January 1, 2017.

Significantly, this is the third price hike for the Tata Tiago after its launch this year. Auto analysts said it would be interesting to wait and watch how this hike affects the sales of the Tiago. In November Tata Tiago sold 6,008 units to rank 13th out of the 20 leading car models. The pack was led by Maruti Suzuki five models like Alto, DZire, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Hyundai i10 Grand, Maruti Suzuki Vitarra Bezza, Celerio, Hyundai Elite i20, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Creta.

“The increase in prices of raw material commodities like steel, aluminium, copper and rubber over a period of time has put a lot of pressure on us and as a resultant we are for-ced to hike prices of our passenger vehicles," May-ank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors, said.

He said the company was seeing good demand for its cars and had witnessed month on month growth owing to the Tiago.

Tata Motors is gearing up for its new launches to regain the lost market share, 70 per cent of which is dominated by Maurti and Hyundai.

Tata Motors has said it would kick start the new year with its much awaited Hexa, a very capable car to come to emerge from, its stable, followed by the Kite 5 sub-compact sedan. The company also intends to bring in an AMT version of the Tiago, which will give the company a bit more leverage in that segment.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com

