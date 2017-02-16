Tata Motors battered on BSE, stock tanks 10%

Shares of Tata Motors plunged 10.3 per cent, its biggest fall in nearly five years.



This comes after leading domestic and local brokerages cut the target price following the disappointing December quarter earnings numbers.



The owner of marquee car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 96 per cent drop in the third quarter net profit at Rs 112 crore from Rs 2,952.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



After a gap down opening, Tata Motors stock continued to face huge selling pressure, as several brokerages came out with ‘sell’



reports.



Shares of the company opened at Rs 449 and touched a low of Rs 435 before closing at Rs 436.55, down 10.32 per cent on the BSE. Selling intensified after the global brokerage CLSA downgraded the stock to ‘sell’ from ‘buy.’



“We cut FY18-19CL EPS by 25-31 per cent, factoring in lower margins in JLR and India. We believe Tata’s valuation multiples could contract, given rising earnings volatility,” CLSA said in its report.



It has downgraded the stock to sell and lowered target price to Rs 405 from Rs 650 after cutting FY18-19 EPS estimates by 25-31 per cent due to poor performance in Q3 FY17. Analysts are also worried about the management commentary on JLR margins.



It has stated that the margin has weakened significantly with hedging losses likely to continue at high levels for longer and rising incentives due to demand pressures.



JP Morgan also reduced its target price on the stock to Rs 570 from Rs 610 after cutting FY17/18 JLR Ebit estimates, but advised inves­t­ors to buy on dip, as the margin miss was not as bad as it may appear.



Domestic brokerage Ede­l­w­eiss downgraded the stock to hold from buy, with reduced target price at Rs 501 from Rs 604 after lowering FY17/18 Ebidta estimates to Rs 29,500/38,500 crore to reflect weaker margins.



Tata Motors’ profit was hit by big losses in domestic business and operational weakness in JLR due to adverse product, regional mix and higher discounts. JLR’s net income during the quarter dropped 62 per cent YoY to 167 million pound, as operating profit fell 26.7 per ce­nt to 611 million pound and ma­rgin shrank 510bps to 9.3 per cent YoY, which we­re both below estimates.



According to Edelweiss, the management indicated that it can take 4-5 quarters for JLR to reach 14-16 per cent margin trajectory and average discounts are likely to remain higher in 2017, as opposed to 2016-2015.



JLR’s volume moment­um will be sustained by seri­es of new launches/upgrades from January 2017 (new Di­s­covery, XF in China, mid-si­ze Range Rover and smaller crossover E-Pace).



The big risk for the firm includes imposition of border tax in the US, luxury car demand contraction in target markets, failure of product launches, adverse currency and commodity pri­c­es, analysts said. JLR’s Ebitda margin fell 500bps to 9.4 per cent due to forex losses of 455 million pound, wage rise and adverse demand-supply dynamics.



