Tata Group stocks battered

Shares of Tata Group Companies took a hit on Tuesday after Cyrus Mistry was replaced as the chairman of Tata Sons.



But overall market capitalisation of the Tata Group took only a minor hit of about Rs 10,000 plus crore mainly due to fall in share price of Tata Consultancy Services( down by Rs 5,653 crore) and Tata Motors (down by Rs 2,452 crore).



Most Tata Group company shares out 26 listed companies fell in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. Only Tata Metaliks fell 4.97 per cent and Tata Sponge Iron fell 3.04 per cent on the BSE.



From a one year perspective most Tata Group companies have given a strong return of 20 to 35 per cent, only three companies return were in the negative zone.



Earlier in the opening trade shares of all Tata Group companies opened lower tracking the change at the top level and uncertainty that it had brought. Indian Hotels, Tata Steel, Tata Teleservices were among group companies where shares were volatile.



The interim chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan N Tata asked Tata companies to act as leaders in their respective markets and enhance returns to shareholders in a statement.



“The companies must focus on their market position vis-à-vis competition, and not compare themselves to their own past. The drive must be on leadership rather than to follow,” Ratan Tata said, addressing managing directors and senior leaders of Tata companies.



Ratan Tata asked the leadership of the companies to focus on their respective businesses, without being concerned about change in leadership. Referring to ongoing initiatives in the companies Tata said,“We will evaluate and continue to undertake those that are required to. If there is any change, they will be discussed with you.”



Dipen Shah, senior vice-president and head private client group Research, Kotak Securities said, “Tata Group companies losses were not significant as these are professionally run companies and day to day operations wouldn’t be impacted from the change at the top, the impact will be at strategic level which we have to wait and watch.”



At the close of the market shares of some Tata Group companies closed in the green, they included Tata Teleservices (2.80 per cent), Voltas (1.09 per cent), Tayo Rolls(0.68 per cent) and Trent (0.37 per cent).



Shares of biggest Tata group company Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.20 per cent to Rs 2,398.65 leading to its market capitalisation fall by Rs 5,653.64 crore to Rs 4,72,636.70 crore. Due to negative outlook on IT sector TCS shares were down by 4.27 per cent in the last one year period.



Tata Motors shares of the second biggest Tata Group company fell by 1.07 per cent to Rs 553.10 leading to erosion of Rs 2,432.56 crore from its market capitalisaton. Tata Motors shares are up 46 per cent in last one year.



Another big market cap erosion was in Tata Steel by Rs 939 crore as its shares fell 2.51 per cent to Rs 415.50 per share and market cap fell to Rs 40,354 crore. Tata Steel shares are up 73 per cent in the last one year period.



Rajesh Cheruvu, director and head of equities, Sanctum Wealth Management said, “The Tata Group stocks would remain unstable till clarity emerges on the successor of Mistry, as market participants would like to see the vintage and pedigree of the successor and his ability to pull the group out from the ongoing turmoil.”



“Even earlier during the transition period when Ratan Tata’s successor were to be appointed Tata Group stocks had been choppy,” Cheruvu said.



