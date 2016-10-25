LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Tata firms inform bourses about top-level change

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies, Board of Directors
With Ratan Tata taking over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, various firms belonging to the conglomerate have informed bourses about the top-level change at the group's main holding company.

Tata Steel, Tata Coffee, Voltas, Tata Chemicals, India Hotels, Tata Communications and Tata Global Beverages today informed stock exchanges about the replacement of Mistry on Monday with immediate effect.

These firms were joined by other companies, including Titan, Nelco, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Rallis India, Tata Elxsi, TRF, Tayo Rolls Ltd, Trent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd in intimating the exchanges that Ratan Tata would be the interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd until a new chairman is appointed.

However, some listed group firms such as TCS and Tata Sponge Iron Ltd are yet to make similar filings to the exchanges.

On Monday, two Tata group firms Tata Motors and Tata Power had informed the BSE about the change.

The Tata group comprises over 100 operating companies spread across six continents.

In 2015-16, the revenue of Tata companies taken together stood at $103 billion, with total headcount of over 660,000 people.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Palace putsch
    Cyrus Mistry eased out as Tata shows its heft in Bombay House

    It is a classic board room brawl, only this time, it took place in the dignified and rarified air of Bombay House, home to the venerable Tata Sons.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The physics of mindful awareness

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter