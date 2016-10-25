Tata firms inform bourses about top-level change

With Ratan Tata taking over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, various firms belonging to the conglomerate have informed bourses about the top-level change at the group's main holding company.



Tata Steel, Tata Coffee, Voltas, Tata Chemicals, India Hotels, Tata Communications and Tata Global Beverages today informed stock exchanges about the replacement of Mistry on Monday with immediate effect.



These firms were joined by other companies, including Titan, Nelco, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Rallis India, Tata Elxsi, TRF, Tayo Rolls Ltd, Trent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd in intimating the exchanges that Ratan Tata would be the interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd until a new chairman is appointed.



However, some listed group firms such as TCS and Tata Sponge Iron Ltd are yet to make similar filings to the exchanges.



On Monday, two Tata group firms Tata Motors and Tata Power had informed the BSE about the change.



The Tata group comprises over 100 operating companies spread across six continents.



In 2015-16, the revenue of Tata companies taken together stood at $103 billion, with total headcount of over 660,000 people.



