Tata fanboys back house in Mistry war

As Tata Sons move in for the kill in their boardroom brawl with Cyrus Mistry, sources close to developments told Financial Chronicle that despite having shareholding in the early 30s (see charts) in various Group companies, they have the majority in terms of institutional support in every single entity. This revelation means that the institutions have clearly decided to back Ratan Tata and Tata Sons as they want to work with a ‘united ship’ rather than a divided house. Corroborating this, another top source within Bombay House articulated that the institutions have decided to back the parent company (Tata Sons) in the war against Mistry. On Wednesday (Nov 9), FC had reported that the Tata Sons strategy team was planning to surprise Cyrus Mistry by unseating him. It panned out exactly like that a day later as Tata Sons moved with ferocity and alacrity to evict Mistry from the chairmanship of crown jewel TCS’s chairmanship. In another wily pincer mover, Ratan Tata has grabbed TCS and tightened his grip on the $100b family empire.



While this is subject to ratification by the shareholders, the intent is clear as daylight that Tatas will evict Mistry from various boards subject to legal and company law requirements. In fact, adding insult to injury Tata Sons wants an EGM called to remove Mistry as a director from the TCS board.



Soon after, a nine-page missive was armed and fired from the Bombay House silo, which asked Mistry searching questions. The catechism revolved around why Mistry did not discuss the $18 billion impairments in group companies at individual board level meetings during his four-year tenure. They nailed him for a flagrant departure from the Tata culture and ethos. The allegations made by Tata Sons also swirled around how Mistry’s performance didn’t commensurate with the vision for the Group when he presented it at the time of being appointed four years ago. Most notably, Tata Sons missile mentioned that the Group’s indebtedness had gone into the stratosphere in the same period from Rs 65,000 crore to a maddening Rs 2,25,700 crore. Significantly, under Mistry’s leadership, Tata Motors’ domestic business fell off the cliff — passenger cars down from 13 per cent market share to five per cent and commercial vehicles from a high of 60 per cent to 40 or so per cent.



Pertinently, Tata Sons also made a point about why it thought Mistry would gracefully exit, but he chose to stay on in individual companies and combat the Tatas. Fulminating against Mistry’s style of functioning, it stated that the steel assets hawked by him for one pound have dramatically been turned around in a short span of time.



Among the litany of charges against Mistry, it stated that how is it that 50 per cent of all revenues of the Group and 90 per cent of all the profits came only from two specific entities — TCS and Jaguar LandRover —and then asked what was Mistry’s own management expertise and contribution? Finally in a scathing role reversal, they say that Mistry constantly carps about bad acquisitions and legacy hot spots, but his own company has walked away from two takeovers — South India Viscose and Special Steels — which doesn’t say much about him being a turnaround artist. Equally, the point is made about how Tatas don’t surrender or walk away from acquisitions but stay and nurse them. And this may well be at the kernel of the discord and dispute as Mistry went on a selling spree of non-core assets, which riled Ratan Tata no end.



Leveraging its 73.33 per cent shareholding in TCS, Tata Sons sent a notice to the board to remove Mistry from the chairmanship of the software behemoth and appointed long time Tata groupie Ishaat Hussain as acting chairman. The move was swift and violent for Mistry. Hussain, 69, is a chartered accountant by training and is on the boards of several Tata companies including those of Tata Steel and Voltas. Almost in parallel, it sent a notice calling for an EGM for Indian Hotels, thereby initiating the process of removing Mistry as the chairman from the iconic company that owns the Taj brand of hotels.



TCS move may not have been problematic given Tata Sons’ large equity holding. In Indian Hotels they have only 38.65 per cent holding. LIC, which has 3.21 per cent holding in TCS, has as much as 8.76 per cent in Indian Hotels. Add 1.5 per cent held by New India Assurance and 1.63 per cent by GIC and the block is in excess of 11 per cent. That is why Tatas are so confident of having cornered this block.



Similarly as the Tatas muscle into other group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages, they will get the backstopping from the Indian insurance company block. In Tata Motors, Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and Group companies own 33 per cent while LIC owns 5.2 per cent; similarly in Tata Steel, Tatas as block own 31.35 per cent while LIC has 13.62 per cent and New India Assurance has 1.17 per cent. In Tata Chem, Tatas have 30.8 per cent, while LIC has 3.33 per cent, New India (earlier a Tata company before nationalisation) owns 1.34 per cent and GIC has 1.52 per cent. In Tata Power, Tatas own 33.02 per cent and the domestic insurance block is LIC -13.12 per cent, New India 2.49 per cent and GIC 2.52 per cent. Finally in Tata Global Beverages (or what was earlier called Tata Tea), Tatas own 35.72 per cent and LIC is a significant shareholder with 10.18 per cent. It is apparent now why Ratan Tata decided to meet LIC chairman VK Sharma in the first flush of the dethroning of Mistry on October 24. It was obviously done to keep an important shareholder in the loop on what has become a momentous decision in corporate annals.



Mistry by virtue of his shareholding and chairmanship of Tata Sons and individual entities was forcing the issue and muddying waters. By carrying on with business as usual at individual company level and getting the independent directors of Indian Hotels to back him, Mistry had thrown the gauntlet down at Ratan Tata. It was then that Tata’s strategy team decided to call individual shareholder meetings to remove Mistry from individual chairmanship. Companies like Indian Hotels might see some sort of shareholder apathy for Ratan Tata’s move given that the independent directors have already expressed their support to Mistry. More than that, Mistry’s own pro rata shareholding in some of these companies and corresponding voting rights might complicate things. But Ratan Tata’s intent is clear, evict the interloper.



Mistry, 48, remains chairman and non-executive director at group companies including Tata Power, Jaguar Land Rover’s parent and Tata Chemicals. The holding company doesn’t have a majority stake in these units, making it more difficult to evict Mistry and setting the stage for a power struggle. Investors got a sense of some of the confusion that may arise from the diarchy when independent directors at Indian Hotels expressed in a board meeting last Friday their confidence in Mistry as chairman and praised steps taken by him. They felt the need to air their views to investors and the public so traders in the company’s stock can make an informed decision, according to an exchange filing. This led to flutter in the dovecotes and probably convinced Ratan Tata to react expeditiously.



