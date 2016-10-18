LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Subsidies to hybrid vehicles not sufficient: Honda

By PTI Oct 18 2016 , Hyderabad

Tags: Companies
Subsidies provided to hybrid vehicles to promote eco-friendly automobiles are insufficient, Japanese car major Honda said on Tuesday, calling for a clear distinction between fully hybrid and mild hybrid technologies for equitable distribution of resources.

The company, which is set to launch Accord hybrid in the country later this month, said the subsidies offered to hybrid vehicles currently under the FAME scheme in the current form are not sufficient.

“There are different levels of hybrid technologies some are mild systems while some full hybrid systems. I think it is necessary to differentiate, otherwise the cost difference is there," Honda Cars India President & Ceo Yoichiro Ueno told PTI.

In a mild hybrid the cost may not be that high so if the government can consider difference of technology levels it will be appreciated, he added.

"Government can distribute the resources more efficiently," Ueno said.

Currently, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra sell some of their models with mild hybrid technology.

These models are affordable as compared to a vehicle with fully hybrid technology. But currently both mild and fully hybrid models get similar kind

of benefits under the FAME scheme, which was launched last year to

promote eco-friendly vehicles.

Besides, imported CBU models do not come under the ambit of the scheme, making them all the more expensive to own.

FAME India scheme offers incentives on electric and hybrid vehicles of up to Rs 29,000 for bikes and Rs 1.38 lakh for cars.

FAME India — Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India — is a part of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan.

When asked if the FAME scheme is adequate to push hybrid vehicles or the government needs to do more to promote hybrid vehicles in the country, Ueno said: "It's not enough to cover the cost difference of the hybrid vehicles."

He added that initial government support is necessary for hybrid vehicles to succeed in a country.

"If I see other countries, hybrid technologies initially needed some government support. In most of the countries government initially supported with some reduced taxes or incentive to the customer," he said.

Government is also concerned about environmental issues and can give some support to hybrid vehicles and it will be very helpful to accelerate penetration of such vehicles in the country, he added.

Ueno said the launch of Accord Hybrid later this month would help the company gauge customer response for such products.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Enlarge ties
    BRICS nations' push for greater economic cooperation is significant

    India’s hyperbole on terror, the urgency to isolate Pakistan and attempt to rope in both China and Russia in New Delhi’s fight against terror, has

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Why is drinking socially accepted?

For a potentially addictive drug, alcohol, to state the obvious, ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter